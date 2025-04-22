Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli air strikes

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said that a spate of Israeli air strikes since dawn on Tuesday killed at least 25 people across the Hamas-run territory.

Israel resumed an intense air and ground offensive on Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire that had largely halted the fighting in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"The total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes since dawn today has risen to 25," Mohammad Mughayyir, a senior official with the civil defence agency told AFP.

Nine people were killed and several others wounded when an air strike hit a house in the centre of the southern city of Khan Yunis, he said.

Six more remained trapped under the rubble, he said.

Another nine were killed in separate strikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Mughayyir said, including five when a tent housing displaced people was hit.

Five others were killed in a strike on a home belonging to the Bakr family in the Al-Shati refugee camp of Gaza City, he said, while two died in a similar attack in the southern city of Rafah.

More than 10 houses were also destroyed in the strikes, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal earlier told AFP, adding that an air strike also destroyed bulldozers and equipment belonging to the Jabalia municipality.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the latest strikes.