Gaza Rescuers Say 4 Dead, 30 Missing Under Rubble After Israeli Strike
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Saturday killed at least four people and left "more than 30" feared buried under the rubble of a house.
"Our crews were able to recover four martyrs and five wounded following the attack," which hit a family home in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood at dawn, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which more than a month ago had resumed its offensive against Hamas across the Gaza Strip.
Bassal said that "more than 30" people are presumed missing under the rubble of the targeted house in Gaza City, in the territory's north, and "our crews cannot reach them because of the lack of the necessary machinery".
According to figures released Friday by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the renewed Israeli campaign since March 18 had killed at least 2,062 Palestinians, taking the overall war death toll in the territory to 51,439 people.
The Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also abducted 251 people, 58 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says, are dead. Israel says the renewed military campaign aims to force Hamas to free the remaining captives.
