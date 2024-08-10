Gaza rescuers say 93 dead in Israeli strike on school shelter

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Rescuers in Gaza said an Israeli air strike on a religious school housing displaced Palestinians killed 93 people on Saturday, as Israel's military accused militants of basing themselves there.

AFP could not independently verify the toll which, if confirmed, would appear to be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas denounced the "dangerous escalation" in north Gaza, which came after international mediators invited the warring sides to resume next Thursday talks towards a long-sought ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

Jordan's foreign ministry said the timing was an indication of Israel's efforts to "obstruct and thwart" the peace push.

One of the mediators, Qatar, called for an "urgent international investigation" into strikes on school shelters.

Civil defence rescuers in the Hamas-ruled territory said three Israeli missiles hit Al-Tabieen religious school in Gaza City while people performed dawn prayers.

"Their bodies were torn apart," civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. "It reminds us of the first days of the war in the Gaza Strip."

"Those who were inside the mosque were all killed. Even the floor above, where women and children were sleeping, was completely burned," local resident Abu Wassim said.

Israel's military said it took "numerous steps" to mitigate risks as it "precisely struck Hamas operating within a Hamas command and control centre embedded in the Al-Tabieen school".

The military has repeatedly made similar accusations after strikes on school shelters. Hamas has previously denied using schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities for military aims.