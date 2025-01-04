Gaza Rescuers Say About 30 Killed As Truce Talks Resume
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said around 30 people were killed in Israeli bombardments on Friday, as Hamas said indirect negotiations for a truce in the war were set to resume in Qatar later.
The Israeli military said three rockets targeted its territory from the Gaza Strip.
"Friday was a harsh day for the residents of Gaza, particularly in Gaza City, due to the continual Israeli bombardment," civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
He said several children were among the dead.
Seven people were killed in an Israeli strike in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, Bassal said.
Bassal accused the military of "preventing food and drinking water from reaching dozens of medical staff, patients and wounded" at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahia.
He said the hospital had been sending out distress calls since Thursday, adding that it was now "just a pile of rubble and walls. There's no hospital."
Recent Stories
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister
Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From World
-
Gaza rescuers say about 30 killed as truce talks resume5 minutes ago
-
US House rejects Trump-backed speaker in first ballot14 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for supplying drugs to Liam Payne: Argentine police15 minutes ago
-
Oil from Russian tanker spill reaches Sevastopol15 minutes ago
-
Sweden sends ship to aid probe over cut sea cable15 minutes ago
-
UK, Germany electricity cleanest on record in 202415 minutes ago
-
Sweden sends ship to aid probe over cut sea cable15 minutes ago
-
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks1 hour ago
-
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US2 hours ago
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel2 hours ago
-
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister2 hours ago
-
Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one2 hours ago