Gaza Rescuers Say About 30 Killed As Truce Talks Resume

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said around 30 people were killed in Israeli bombardments on Friday, as Hamas said indirect negotiations for a truce in the war were set to resume in Qatar later.

The Israeli military said three rockets targeted its territory from the Gaza Strip.

"Friday was a harsh day for the residents of Gaza, particularly in Gaza City, due to the continual Israeli bombardment," civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

He said several children were among the dead.

Seven people were killed in an Israeli strike in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, Bassal said.

Bassal accused the military of "preventing food and drinking water from reaching dozens of medical staff, patients and wounded" at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

He said the hospital had been sending out distress calls since Thursday, adding that it was now "just a pile of rubble and walls. There's no hospital."

