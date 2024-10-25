Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say At Least 20 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Khan Yunis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gaza rescuers say at least 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes hit two homes at dawn on Friday in Khan Yunis, the territory's main southern city, killing at least 20 people.

Fourteen people were killed in a strike that hit the home of the Al-Fara family, and another six were killed in a separate air raid, according to agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Medics at the Nasser Medical complex confirmed the casualties at the Al-Fara home and released the Names of the dead.

The military, in a statement giving an operational update, said that "a number of terrorists were eliminated from the air and ground" in southern Gaza.

While Israeli forces continue to operate across Gaza, recent weeks have seen an intensified air and ground assault in the territory's north, where the military reports Hamas militants are regrouping.

