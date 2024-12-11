Gaza Rescuers Say At Least 22 Killed In Overnight Israel Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that an overnight Israeli air strike in the northern part of the Palestinian territory killed at least 22 people, including women and children.
"At least 22 people were martyred in the massacre committed by the occupation military after it bombed a house belonging to the Abu al-Tarabish family near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
He added that an Israeli jet had fired three missiles at the house around midnight.
Bassal said the strike completely destroyed the three-storey structure.
More than 50 people were residing in the house, he added, with many still under the rubble.
For several weeks, the Israeli military has been engaged in a sweeping operation in northern Gaza, which it says is aimed at preventing the regrouping of Hamas militants in the area.
The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 last year, resulting in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
The count includes hostages who died or were killed while being held in Gaza after they were seized by Palestinian militants during the attack.
Militants abducted 251 hostages, 96 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 44,786 people, a majority of them civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run health ministry that is considered reliable by the UN.
Recent Stories
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
More Stories From World
-
McGinn toasts Villa's 'surreal' European return54 seconds ago
-
Digital trucks beam Kashmir freedom messages around UN on Human Rights Day1 minute ago
-
Liverpool close on Champions League progress as Salah seals Girona win13 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results13 hours ago
-
Records tumble as short-course world championships open14 hours ago
-
Missile strike on Ukraine clinic kills at least four14 hours ago
-
Russian strike kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia14 hours ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove has defibrillator installed after collapse: media14 hours ago
-
US disburses $20 bn Ukraine loan backed by profits from Russian assets14 hours ago
-
NY gunman had manifesto railing against health insurance14 hours ago
-
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US14 hours ago
-
S.Korea ex-defence minister formally arrested for insurrection14 hours ago