Gaza Rescuers Say At Least 22 Killed In Overnight Israel Strike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said on Wednesday that an overnight Israeli air strike in the northern part of the Palestinian territory killed at least 22 people, including women and children.
"At least 22 people were martyred in the massacre committed by the occupation military after it bombed a house belonging to the Abu al-Tarabish family near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Bassal said that an Israeli jet had fired three missiles at the house around midnight, adding the strike completely destroyed the three-storey structure.
More than 50 people were living in the house, he said, with many still under the rubble.
"Rescuers were unable to evacuate the martyrs or the wounded until this morning," said Jaber Alian, 30, who witnessed the strike from a house near the hospital.
