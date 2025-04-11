Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Gaza rescuers said a pre-dawn Israeli air strike Friday killed 10 members of the same family, while the UN stated that dozens of recent Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory had left only women and children dead.

The UN rights office report also warned that expanding Israeli evacuation orders were resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking spaces in the Palestinian territory, where the war began 18 months ago.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the attack that killed members of the same family in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, adding in a separate statement that it had struck approximately 40 "terror targets" across the Palestinian territory over the past day.

Israel resumed intense strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Since then, more than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory to which Israel cut off aid more than a month ago.

"Ten people, including seven children, were brought to the hospital as martyrs following an Israeli air strike that targeted the Farra family home in central Khan Yunis," Gaza civil defence agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.