Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Gaza rescuers said a pre-dawn Israeli air strike Friday killed 10 members of the same family, as the UN said dozens of recent attacks on the Palestinian territory had killed only women and children.

A UN rights office report also warned that expanding Israeli evacuation orders were resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking spaces, which "raise real concern as to the future viability of Palestinians as a group in Gaza".

Israel's military said it was looking into the attack that killed members of the same family in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, adding separately that it had struck approximately 40 "targets" across the territory over the past day.

Israel resumed its Gaza strikes on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Since then, more than 1,500 people have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory to which Israel cut off aid more than a month ago.

"Ten people, including seven children, were brought to the hospital as martyrs following an Israeli air strike that targeted the Farra family home in central Khan Yunis," civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The dead and injured were taken to hospital. AFP footage of the aftermath showed several bodies wrapped in white shrouds and blankets.

Footage of the house that was hit showed mangled concrete slabs and twisted metal.

- 'Women and children' -

Early on Friday, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to residents of several areas east of Gaza City ahead of a new offensive.

The UN on Friday decried the impact of the ongoing Israeli strikes, finding that "a large percentage of fatalities are children and women".

"Between 18 March and 9 April 2025, there were some 224 incidents of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and tents for internally displaced people," the UN human rights office said in Geneva.

"In some 36 strikes about which the UN Human Rights Office corroborated information, the fatalities recorded so far were only women and children."

UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani also raised concerns Friday over "the denial of access to basic necessities within Gaza and the repeated suggestion that Gazans should leave the territory entirely".

The war broke out after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Gaza's health ministry said Friday at least 1,542 Palestinians have been killed since March 18, taking the overall death toll since the start of the war to 50,912.