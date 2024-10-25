Gaza Rescuers Say Children Among 20 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Khan Yunis
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes hit two homes at dawn on Friday in Khan Yunis, the territory's main southern city, killing at least 20 people including children
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes hit two homes at dawn on Friday in Khan Yunis, the territory's main southern city, killing at least 20 people including children.
Fourteen people were killed in a strike that hit the Al-Fara family home, and a separate raid killed another six, said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.
Bassal said the 14 included nine children under the age of 16.
"The rocket fell next to us, and we were buried under the rubble. My children and sister were killed," Umm al-Ameer al-Fara who survived the strike told AFP.
Next to her, Ihsan al-Fara said there were only "women and children" in the house.
"My son Issa was killed, he was five years old... All my children were injured," she added.
Relatives combed through their home destroyed following the strike, while others overlooked a large crater filled with household debris, including mattresses and shattered furniture.
AFP photographs showed relatives at the European hospital in Khan Yunis mourning the deaths of children, the bodies of several of them wrapped in white shrouds.
The Israeli military, in a statement giving an operational update, said Israeli forces continue to operate across Gaza, recent weeks have seen an intensified air and ground assault in the territory's north, where the military reports Hamas workers are regrouping.
The Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed 42,847 people in Gaza, the majority civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, data which the United Nations considers reliable.
