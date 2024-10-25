Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say Children Among 20 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Khan Yunis

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes hit two homes at dawn on Friday in Khan Yunis, the territory's main southern city, killing at least 20 people including children

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes hit two homes at dawn on Friday in Khan Yunis, the territory's main southern city, killing at least 20 people including children.

Fourteen people were killed in a strike that hit the Al-Fara family home, and a separate raid killed another six, said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Bassal said the 14 included nine children under the age of 16.

"The rocket fell next to us, and we were buried under the rubble. My children and sister were killed," Umm al-Ameer al-Fara who survived the strike told AFP.

Next to her, Ihsan al-Fara said there were only "women and children" in the house.

"My son Issa was killed, he was five years old... All my children were injured," she added.

Relatives combed through their home destroyed following the strike, while others overlooked a large crater filled with household debris, including mattresses and shattered furniture.

AFP photographs showed relatives at the European hospital in Khan Yunis mourning the deaths of children, the bodies of several of them wrapped in white shrouds.

The Israeli military, in a statement giving an operational update, said Israeli forces continue to operate across Gaza, recent weeks have seen an intensified air and ground assault in the territory's north, where the military reports Hamas workers are regrouping.

The Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed 42,847 people in Gaza, the majority civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, data which the United Nations considers reliable.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Israel Gaza October Women Family All From

Recent Stories

PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlight ..

PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildl ..

2 minutes ago
 JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir ..

JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day

2 minutes ago
 Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s e ..

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..

5 minutes ago
 Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu fir ..

Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 addi ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points

5 minutes ago
 CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by ..

CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd

2 minutes ago
Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

14 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

11 minutes ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

11 minutes ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

11 minutes ago
 Sindh University extends admissions deadline to No ..

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World