Gaza Rescuers Say Family Of 10 Killed In Israel Strike
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Dozens of Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed "only women and children" after a ceasefire collapsed last month, the United Nations said, as an Israeli attack in the territory's south killed a family of 10 on Friday.
A UN human rights office report also warned that expanding Israeli evacuation orders were resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking areas, raising "real concern as to the future viability of Palestinians as a group in Gaza".
The Israeli military said it was looking into the attack that killed members of the same family in Khan Yunis.
Israel resumed its Gaza strikes on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.
Since then, more than 1,500 people have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory to which Israel cut off aid more than a month ago.
"Ten people, including seven children, were brought to the hospital as martyrs following an Israeli air strike that targeted the Farra family home in central Khan Yunis," civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
AFP footage of the aftermath showed several bodies wrapped in white shrouds and blankets, and the mangled concrete slabs and twisted metal of the family's home.
Late on Friday, the civil defence reported that at least four more people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza.
