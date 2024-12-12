Gaza Rescuers Say Israel Strikes Kill 12 Guards Securing Aid Trucks
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Thursday morning killed 12 Palestinian guards securing aid trucks in southern parts of the territory.
Seven guards were killed in a strike in Rafah, while another attack left five guards dead in Khan Yunis, agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP.
The military did not give an immediate response when asked about the two strikes.
"The occupation once again targeted those securing the aid trucks," Basal said. He said about 30 people, most of them children, were also wounded in the strikes.
"The trucks carrying flour were on their way to UNRWA warehouses," Basal said, referring to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.
"The occupation aims to destroy all services for citizens across the Gaza Strip."
