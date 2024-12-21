Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Air Strike Kills 7 Children From One Family
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence rescue agency reported that an Israeli air strike killed 10 members of a family on Friday in the northern part of the territory, including seven children.
Violence in the Gaza Strip continues to rock the coastal territory more than 14 months into the Israel-Hamas war, even as international mediators work to negotiate a ceasefire.
"There are 10 martyrs ... all targeted by an air strike on their home in Jabalia al-Nazla, southwest of Jabalia. All of the martyrs are from the same family, including seven children, the oldest aged six," civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Bassal said the strike injured 15 other people.
Amid the ongoing violence, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar are engaged in renewed negotiations to halt the war.
On Tuesday, the United States expressed "cautious optimism" about the prospects of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
The war was sparked on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, most of them civilians.
Israel in Gaza has killed at least 45,206 people, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.
