Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Air Strike Kills 7 Children From One Family
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence rescue agency reported that an Israeli air strike killed 10 members of a family on Friday in the northern part of the territory, including seven children.
Violence in the Gaza Strip continues to rock the coastal territory more than 14 months into the Israel-Hamas war, even as international mediators work to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.
"There are 10 martyrs ... all targeted by an air strike on their home in Jabalia al-Nazla, southwest of Jabalia. All of the martyrs are from the same family, including seven children, the oldest aged six," civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Bassal said the strike injured 15 other people.
The Israeli military told AFP it had struck "several terrorists who were operating in a military structure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization and posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the area".
"According to an initial examination, the reported number of casualties resulting from the strike does not align with the information held by the IDF," it added.
"The IDF continues to precisely operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in accordance with international law, including taking measures to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians.
"
Israel in early October began a major military operation in Gaza's north, which it said aimed to prevent Hamas from regrouping there.
Amid the ongoing violence, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar are engaged in renewed negotiations to halt the war and secure the release of dozens of hostages still held by militants in Gaza.
On Tuesday, the United States expressed "cautious optimism" about the prospects of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
The war was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Hamas militants also took 251 hostages, of whom 96 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 45,206 people, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
Russia says Kursk strike kills 5 after Moscow claims deadly Kyiv attack2 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 7 children from one family2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen unveils major job cuts in cost-saving drive12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table21 minutes ago
-
Arahmaiani: the Indonesian artist with a thousand lives21 minutes ago
-
Amazon says US strike caused 'no disruptions'21 minutes ago
-
Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case22 minutes ago
-
Indonesians embrace return of plundered treasure from the Dutch22 minutes ago
-
Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments22 minutes ago
-
Reijnders gifts ailing Milan festive cheer at Verona22 minutes ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel31 minutes ago