Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Air Strikes In North Kill At Least 15
Published April 03, 2025
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said that Israeli air strikes in the north of the territory killed at least 15 people early on Thursday, as the military issued an evacuation order for residents of the area.
Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that the strikes targeted several homes in Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood.
"There are still a number of people trapped under the rubble," he said.
The Israeli military issued a new evacuation order for residents of Shujaiya and some other districts in the Gaza's north.
"The IDF (military) is operating with great force in your areas to destroy the terrorist infrastructure," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.
"You must evacuate these areas immediately and move to the known shelters in western Gaza City."
