Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Strikes Kill 17
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Saturday killed at least 17 people across the territory, while more trapped under the rubble after a family home was hit.
Israel resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip on March 18, ending a two-month truce that had largely halted the fighting.
"Israeli air strikes in several areas killed 17 people since dawn," civil defence official Mohammed Al-Mughayyir told AFP.
A strike on the house of Al-Khour family in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood killed 10 people, Mughayyir said, with witnesses reporting an estimated 20 victims trapped beneath the rubble.
Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, had earlier said that about 30 people were missing under the rubble.
Umm Walid al-Khour, who survived the attack, said that "everyone was sleeping with their children" when the strike hit.
"The house collapsed on top of us," she told AFP.
"Those who survived cried for help but nobody came... Most of the deceased were children.
"
AFP footage showed rescuers searching under the rubble as a wounded man was pulled out from the debris.
Elsewhere in the city, three people were killed in Israeli shelling of a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp, Mughayyir said.
More strikes across the Gaza Strip killed four others.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
According to figures released Friday by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the renewed Israeli campaign since last month had killed at least 2,062 Palestinians, taking the overall war death toll in the territory to 51,439 people since the war began.
The Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also abducted 251 people, 58 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel says the renewed military campaign aims to force Hamas to free the remaining captives.
