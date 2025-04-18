Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Strikes Kill 24 After Hamas Rejects Truce Proposal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 24 after Hamas rejects truce proposal

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence rescue agency said Friday that Israeli strikes killed at least 24 people, including 10 from the same family, after Hamas signalled its rejection of Israel's latest ceasefire proposal.

The Palestinian chief negotiator dismissed what he called Israel's "partial agreements" and called for a "comprehensive deal" to halt the 18-month-long war.

Khalil al-Hayya also urged international pressure to end Israel's complete blockade of Gaza that began on March 2.

The appeal comes after the United Nations warned of worsening conditions and shortages of medicine and other essentials for the Palestinian territory's 2.

4 million besieged people.

Gaza's civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said early Friday that crews had "recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of wounded from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses" following Israeli strikes east of Khan Yunis in Gaza's south.

Civil defence reported at least 14 others killed in multiple Israeli strikes across the territory, including at least two strikes which hit tents sheltering displaced people.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

48 seconds ago
 LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

4 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

4 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

4 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

6 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

6 hours ago
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

7 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World