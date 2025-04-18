Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 24 after Hamas rejects truce proposal

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence rescue agency said Friday that Israeli strikes killed at least 24 people, including 10 from the same family, after Hamas signalled its rejection of Israel's latest ceasefire proposal.

The Palestinian chief negotiator dismissed what he called Israel's "partial agreements" and called for a "comprehensive deal" to halt the 18-month-long war.

Khalil al-Hayya also urged international pressure to end Israel's complete blockade of Gaza that began on March 2.

The appeal comes after the United Nations warned of worsening conditions and shortages of medicine and other essentials for the Palestinian territory's 2.

4 million besieged people.

Gaza's civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said early Friday that crews had "recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of wounded from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses" following Israeli strikes east of Khan Yunis in Gaza's south.

Civil defence reported at least 14 others killed in multiple Israeli strikes across the territory, including at least two strikes which hit tents sheltering displaced people.