Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Strikes Kill 28

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes overnight and early Sunday killed at least 28 Palestinians, including at one family's home and at a school building the military said was used by Hamas.

More than 14 months into the Israel-Hamas war, there was no let-up in the violence in the Gaza Strip even as Palestinian groups involved in the fighting said a ceasefire deal was "closer than ever".

Pope Francis on Saturday condemned deadly bombardment a day earlier that killed several children as "cruelty", prompting a sharp response from Israel which accused the pontiff of double standards.

On the ground in Gaza, civil agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that at least 13 people were killed in an air strike on a house in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah belonging to the Abu Samra family.

Hours after the strike, an AFP photographer saw residents searching through the debris for survivors, while others looked for belongings they could salvage.

In a nearby compound, bodies covered in blankets were laid on the floor.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has confirmed a separate strike further north, on a school in Gaza City.

Bassal said that eight people including four children were killed in the attack on the school, which had been repurposed as a shelter for Palestinians displaced by the war.

The Israeli military said it had carried out a "precise strike" overnight targeting Hamas operating there.

