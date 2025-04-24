Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Strikes Kill 36

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 36

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Gaza rescue teams and medics said Israeli air strikes killed at least 36 people on Thursday, including a family of six whose home was struck in Gaza City.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on March 18, following the collapse of a two-month ceasefire that had brought a temporary halt to fighting in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Six members of one family -- a couple and their four children -- were killed when an air strike levelled their home in northern Gaza City, the civil defence said in a statement.

Nidal al-Sarafiti, a relative of the family, said the strike came as the family was sleeping.

"What can I say? The destruction has spared no one," he told AFP.

Nine people were killed and several wounded in another strike on a former police station in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, according to a statement from the Indonesian hospital, where the casualties were brought.

"The bombing was extremely intense and it shook the entire area," said Abdel Qader Sabah, 23, from Jabalia.

"Everyone started running and screaming, not knowing what to do from the horror and severity of the bombing."

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

35 minutes ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

40 minutes ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

53 minutes ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

1 hour ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

1 hour ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

2 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

2 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

3 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World