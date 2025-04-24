Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 36

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Gaza rescue teams and medics said Israeli air strikes killed at least 36 people on Thursday, including a family of six whose home was struck in Gaza City.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on March 18, following the collapse of a two-month ceasefire that had brought a temporary halt to fighting in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Six members of one family -- a couple and their four children -- were killed when an air strike levelled their home in northern Gaza City, the civil defence said in a statement.

Nidal al-Sarafiti, a relative of the family, said the strike came as the family was sleeping.

"What can I say? The destruction has spared no one," he told AFP.

Nine people were killed and several wounded in another strike on a former police station in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, according to a statement from the Indonesian hospital, where the casualties were brought.

"The bombing was extremely intense and it shook the entire area," said Abdel Qader Sabah, 23, from Jabalia.

"Everyone started running and screaming, not knowing what to do from the horror and severity of the bombing."