Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 12 Palestinians
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes Monday across the territory killed at least 12 people, the majority displaced Palestinians taking shelter in a house in the north.
More than 14 months into the Israel-Hamas war, the violence raged on even as the United States expressed "cautious optimism" about the prospects of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 10 Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike at dawn hit a house in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, where several displaced families had sought refuge.
Later on Wednesday, the director of Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia said that "gunfire and tank shells" caused a fire in the intensive care unit, with some patients suffering burns.
Hospital director Hossam Abu Safia told AFP that staff had to quickly move all patients out of the intensive care unit.
The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.
