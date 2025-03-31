Gaza rescuers say recovered 15 bodies after Israel fire on ambulances

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it had recovered the bodies of 15 rescuers killed a week ago when Israeli forces targeted ambulances in the Gaza Strip.

Bodies of eight medics from the Red Crescent, six members of Gaza's civil defence agency and one employee of a UN agency were retrieved, the Red Crescent said in a statement.

It said one medic from the Red Crescent remained missing.

The group said those killed "were targeted by the Israeli occupation forces while performing their humanitarian duties as they were heading to the Hashashin area of Rafah to provide first aid to a number of people injured by Israeli shelling in the area".

"The occupation's targeting of Red Crescent medics .

.. can only be considered a war crime punishable under international humanitarian law, which the occupation continues to violate before the eyes of the entire world."

In an earlier statement the Red Crescent said the bodies "were recovered with difficulty as they were buried in the sand, with some showing signs of decomposition".

Gaza's civil defence agency also confirmed that 15 bodies had been recovered, adding that the deceased UN employee was from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, also known as UNRWA.

The incident occurred on March 23 in Rafah city's Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood, close to the Egyptian border, just days after the military resumed its bombardments of Gaza following an almost two-month-long truce.