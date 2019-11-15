Gaza Schools, Government Agencies to Resume Saturday - Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Gaza authorities will resume operations for educational and government institutions on November 16, Gaza's Minister of Information, Salamah Maarouf, said on Thursday.

The work of schools and public institutions in Gaza, except for the Ministry of Health, was completely halted under the last round of violence.

The onslaught, dubbed "Black Belt" by Israel, focused on weakening the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Movement. It resulted in the killing of PIJ commander Baha Abu al-Ata along with 33 others, including civilians, according to the Gazan health ministry.

"Starting next Saturday, all ministries, institutions and public schools in the Gaza Strip will return to their normal work schedule," Maarouf was quoted by Gaza news agency Alray as saying.

Saturdays are usually working days in many parts of the Arab and Islamic worlds where Friday is observed as the holy day.

The PIJ agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on Wednesday that, according to media reports, went into effect at 5:30 a.m. local time (3:30 GMT).

The Israeli army reported two violations of the ceasefire on Thursday.