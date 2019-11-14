UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaza Sees Cautious Calm

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Gaza sees cautious calm

A state of cautious calm prevailed in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday, following an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire that came into effect at 5:30 am today

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A state of cautious calm prevailed in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday, following an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire that came into effect at 5:30 am today.

The Israeli aggression against the blockaded territory, since dawn Tuesday, left 32 Palestinians martyrs, including two infants and three women, and about 100 more injured, the most recent of which was a massacre committed by the Israeli warplanes in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza, killing 6 martyrs from one family.

Israeli warplanes shelled a three-storey apartment building belonging to the family of "Abu Malhous" in the area of "Baraka" in the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of the strip, killing six Palestinians, including women and children, and collapsing the entire building.

The clashes sparked, at dawn Tuesday, when Israel killed Islamic Jihad's top Gaza field commander, Bahaa Abu al-Atta, in an air strike.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Israel Jihad Gaza Women Family From Top

Recent Stories

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

14 minutes ago

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

31 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

38 minutes ago

65-member student delegation visits Parliament Hou ..

7 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

1 hour ago

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.