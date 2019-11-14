Gaza sees cautious calm

A state of cautious calm prevailed in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday, following an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire that came into effect at 5:30 am today

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A state of cautious calm prevailed in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday, following an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire that came into effect at 5:30 am today.

The Israeli aggression against the blockaded territory, since dawn Tuesday, left 32 Palestinians martyrs, including two infants and three women, and about 100 more injured, the most recent of which was a massacre committed by the Israeli warplanes in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza, killing 6 martyrs from one family.

Israeli warplanes shelled a three-storey apartment building belonging to the family of "Abu Malhous" in the area of "Baraka" in the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of the strip, killing six Palestinians, including women and children, and collapsing the entire building.

The clashes sparked, at dawn Tuesday, when Israel killed Islamic Jihad's top Gaza field commander, Bahaa Abu al-Atta, in an air strike.