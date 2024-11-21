Open Menu

Gaza Strikes Kill Dozens As ICC Issues Netanyahu Arrest Warrant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Gaza strikes kill dozens as ICC issues Netanyahu arrest warrant

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Dozens were killed or unaccounted for in Gaza on Thursday after Israeli strikes, on the day the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war.

With warrants also issued for Netanyahu's former defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas's military chief, all three men face accusations of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the conflict sparked by the October 7 attack.

One strike near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the territory left "dozens of people" dead or missing, the facility's director Hossam Abu Safiya told AFP.

Another strike was reported in a neighbourhood of Gaza City, with civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal saying 22 were dead.

