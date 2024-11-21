Gaza Strikes Kill Dozens As ICC Issues Netanyahu Arrest Warrant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Dozens were killed or unaccounted for in Gaza on Thursday after Israeli strikes, on the day the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war.
With warrants also issued for Netanyahu's former defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas's military chief, all three men face accusations of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the conflict sparked by the October 7 attack.
One strike near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the territory left "dozens of people" dead or missing, the facility's director Hossam Abu Safiya told AFP.
Another strike was reported in a neighbourhood of Gaza City, with civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal saying 22 were dead.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif12 minutes ago
-
New bat species discovered in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference1 hour ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif2 hours ago
-
Kyiv accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack2 hours ago
-
High-flying Bayern face injury woes as crucial phase looms2 hours ago
-
Cane, Perenara to make All Blacks farewells against Italy2 hours ago
-
Italy's Paolini celebrates 'unbelievable' year after BJK Cup glory2 hours ago
-
Rangers to be deployed in three districts from Nov 223 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge, as bitcoin closes in on $100,0003 hours ago
-
RugbyU: New Zealand team v Italy3 hours ago
-
Banana taped to a wall sells for $6.2 mn in New York3 hours ago