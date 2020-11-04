Gaza Strip Authorities Soften COVID-19 Response in Selected Areas - Interior Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Gaza Strip authorities decided to soften measures to respond to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in several areas of the enclave, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"The Interior Ministry took today [on Tuesday] the decision to soften strict closure measures in the 'red' areas in the Gaza Strip and to reopen some mosques starting tomorrow morning," the spokesman said.

"The ministry also urges citizens to fully comply with safety and preventive measures in order to preserve their lives and the safety of society, and so that more stringent measures do not have to be introduced," he said.

The coronavirus incidence rate in the Gaza Strip has increased since August and keeps rising. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the enclave has reached 7,231, with 37 deaths and 4,547 recoveries. Overall, 67,184 cases have been detected in Palestine, with 573 deaths.