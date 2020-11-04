UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaza Strip Authorities Soften COVID-19 Response In Selected Areas - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

Gaza Strip Authorities Soften COVID-19 Response in Selected Areas - Interior Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Gaza Strip authorities decided to soften measures to respond to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in several areas of the enclave, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"The Interior Ministry took today [on Tuesday] the decision to soften strict closure measures in the 'red' areas in the Gaza Strip and to reopen some mosques starting tomorrow morning," the spokesman said.

"The ministry also urges citizens to fully comply with safety and preventive measures in order to preserve their lives and the safety of society, and so that more stringent measures do not have to be introduced," he said.

The coronavirus incidence rate in the Gaza Strip has increased since August and keeps rising. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the enclave has reached 7,231, with 37 deaths and 4,547 recoveries. Overall, 67,184 cases have been detected in Palestine, with 573 deaths. 

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Palestine Gaza August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

3 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

5 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

5 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.