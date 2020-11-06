Gaza Strip Boosts Anti-Coronavirus Measures, Imposes Curfew - Interior Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Interior Ministry of the Gaza Strip said it had decided to boost the anti-coronavirus measures and introduce a night curfew in the exclave.

"The Interior Ministry of the Gaza Strip had decided today to impose stricter measures to fight the coronavirus. Stricter measures will be imposed toward the quarantined houses, it will be forbidden to leave them under any circumstances," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

The authorities also called on people to respect safety and prevention measures, as well as banned mass gatherings, including weddings and funerals.

"The curfew is introduced starting from 8:00 p.m. [18:00 GMT], with people prohibited from moving [on the streets] and all facilities and shops closed. Mosques and schools will be closed in red areas [especially hit by the coronavirus]," the statement added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 48.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.