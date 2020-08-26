UrduPoint.com
Gaza Strip Records Another COVID-19 Fatality Since Start Of Pandemic - Authorities

Another COVID-19 patient has died in the Gaza Strip, a spokeswoman for the local Ministry of Health, Wafaa Yagi, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Another COVID-19 patient has died in the Gaza Strip, a spokeswoman for the local Ministry of Health, Wafaa Yagi, told Sputnik.

"A 61-year-old woman died in a hospital in the Gaza Strip as a result of the COVID-19 infection," Yagi said.

According to her, nine new cases of the infection were recorded in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Kidra said that the first COVID-19 patient had died in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the authorities of the enclave imposed a curfew in the Gaza Strip after four cases of the novel coronavirus disease had been detected there. The Gaza Strip's authorities also decided to shut down educational institutions for 48 hours, close mosques, markets, banquet halls and clubs, and ban all types of gatherings.

