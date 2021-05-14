UrduPoint.com
Gaza Strip's Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Grows To 115 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Gaza Strip's death toll from Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling grew to 115 and 600 people were injured, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Friday.

"The death toll increased to 115, including 27 children and 11 women. Over 600 people sustained injuries of varying severity," the ministry said in a report.

