Gaza Talks Set To Resume In Cairo As Fighting Rages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Negotiators geared up for a crucial weekend of Gaza ceasefire talks Saturday, as Hamas said it was sending delegates to Cairo but would not participate in the discussions, and fighting raged in the Palestinian territory.
The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent months trying to broker an end to the war in Gaza between Hamas Palestinian militants and Israel.
The war, sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, has devastated Gaza, displaced nearly all of its population at least once and triggered a humanitarian crisis.
The White House said progress had been made at the latest round this week, although the possible permanent presence of Israeli troops along the Gaza-Egypt border has emerged as a major sticking point.
Previous bouts of optimism during months of on-off ceasefire and hostage release negotiations have always proven unfounded.
A senior Hamas official said a delegation from the Islamist group was heading to Cairo, but that they would not engage in the talks. Instead, they would meet with senior Egyptian officials for updates on the negotiations.
The delegation would "be briefed.
.. but this does not mean it will take part in the negotiations", the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official said Hamas would insist Israel withdraw all its forces from all of Gaza, including "from the border area with Egypt", known as the Philadelphi Corridor.
- 'Pivotal step' -
The basis of the talks is a framework that US President Joe Biden outlined on May 31, and which he described as an Israeli proposal.
A second Hamas official on Saturday reiterated that "the leadership of Hamas, including its leader Yahya Sinwar" had already agreed to the Biden plan and want it put into effect without "amendment of its wording."
The three-phase plan outlined by Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council would initially see hostages exchanged for Palestinians in Israeli jails during what Biden called a "full and complete ceasefire" lasting six weeks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since insisted on keeping troops along the corridor, arguing Israel needs to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its strength by smuggling in arms from Egypt.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren4 hours ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources4 hours ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 hours ago