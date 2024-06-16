Gaza tests historic bond between UK Muslims and Labour

Keighley, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Gaza is a long way from the picturesque foothills of the Yorkshire Dales but the issue could swing UK general election races in northern England, with many local Muslims angry at Labour's stance.

While Labour is expected to win a thumping national majority on July 4, leader Keir Starmer's refusal to back an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza has caused a split with once-loyal Muslim supporters.

That rift could influence the result in marginal seats that have a sizeable Muslim population, such as Keighley and Ilkley in Yorkshire.

Around four in five UK Muslims voted Labour in 2019, reinforcing the historic links that were forged after the mass migration of workers from Pakistan in the 1950s and 1960s.

But recent polling suggested around one in five of those voters are set to defect, further weakening the country's traditional voting blocs.

"It's definitely an issue... but I'm quite hopeful as the election campaign goes on that I will retain a large part of the Muslim vote where it's a particular concern," said Labour candidate John Grogan at his Keighley campaign office, surrounded by boxes of "Vote Labour" posters and flyers.

"Here in Keighley, the mosques are taking a neutral position.

In some towns across the north of England, the mosques are saying, 'don't vote for either of the main parties'," he told AFP.

A robust doorstep debate on the campaign trail revealed the depth of feeling, with Grogan stressing to a local resident that Labour in power would "respect the power of the international court" and recognise a Palestinian state.

He also highlighted his vote against the Iraq war while an MP in 2003.

"Keir Starmer is going to be your leader though. Whatever Keir Starmer says is what you follow," the sceptical voter, who wished to remain anonymous, said from his front door.

"The only one who is speaking at the moment is George Galloway," he added, referring to the veteran firebrand politician who recently became an MP in a similar seat by running on the issue.

"Well, he's not going to get things done mate," replied Grogan. "I want to be in parliament the day that Britain, France and Germany recognise a Palestinian state. We're committed to doing it."

While losing support among some in the Muslim community, others pledged their support for Grogan as he walked the streets campaigning, aided by a Bengali cricket team.