Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:30 AM

Gaza to Impose Complete Curfew Over COVID-19 on Weekend - Interior Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Gaza Strip's authorities will impose a complete weekend curfew in the enclave due to the rise of coronavirus cases, Interior Ministry spokesman Eyad al-Bozom said at a press conference.

According to him, the curfew will take effect on Thursday evening and would last until Sunday morning.

"Traffic (between provinces) will be banned, and all service facilities, including bakeries and drinking water vehicles, will be suspended," al-Bozom said.

"The sea will also be closed to fishermen. Police and security services will enforce the closure regime and curfew," he said.

The Gaza Strip has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 infection cases in recent weeks. The enclave's authorities last week introduced stricter measures to combat the coronavirus, including the closure of universities, schools and mosques and a ban on mass events.

