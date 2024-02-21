Open Menu

Gaza, Ukraine Loom Large As G20 Foreign Ministers Meet

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet

Foreign ministers of the G20 group of nations open a two-day meeting Wednesday in Brazil, with a bleak outlook for progress on a thorny agenda of conflicts and crises, from the Gaza and Ukraine wars to growing polarization

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Foreign ministers of the G20 group of nations open a two-day meeting Wednesday in Brazil, with a bleak outlook for progress on a thorny agenda of conflicts and crises, from the Gaza and Ukraine wars to growing polarization.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both headed to Rio de Janeiro for the first high-level G20 meeting of the year.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi has opted not to attend, sending Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu instead.

In a world torn by conflicts and divisions, Brazil, which took over the rotating G20 presidency from India in December, has voiced hopes for what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calls the "forum with the greatest capacity to positively influence the international agenda."

But Lula's bid to make the G20 a space for finding common ground likely took a hit Sunday when the veteran leftist ignited a diplomatic firestorm by accusing Israel of "genocide," comparing its military campaign in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

The comments drew outrage in Israel, which declared him "persona non grata," and could overshadow any bid to de-escalate the conflict via the G20.

"If Lula imagined he was going to propose peace resolutions on Israel or Ukraine, that just got swept off the table," international relations specialist Igor Lucena told AFP.

More than four months after the Gaza war started with Hamas fighters' unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which vows to wipe out the Islamist group in retaliation, there is little sign of progress toward peace.

A new UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire was vetoed Tuesday by the United States.

The outlook is similarly grim on Russia's war in Ukraine, which also has G20 members divided.

Despite a push by Western countries to condemn President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the G20's last summit ended with a watered-down statement denouncing the use of force but not explicitly naming Russia, which maintains friendly ties with India and Brazil, among other members.

Britain announced Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on six Russian officials over opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in prison last week, and Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he planned to use the Rio meeting to "call out Russia's aggression" directly to Lavrov.

"No one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system," Cameron said in a statement.

Underlining the G20 stalemate, the G7 group of top economies -- Ukrainian allies Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- will hold its own virtual meeting on the war Saturday, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Related Topics

India Attack Resolution World United Nations Israel Ukraine Russia China Canada Gaza France Germany Rio De Janeiro Progress Vladimir Putin Italy Brazil Japan United States David Cameron October December Sunday From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Famous Newscaster Farhana Owais honored

Famous Newscaster Farhana Owais honored

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam quickest to 10000 T20 runs

Babar Azam quickest to 10000 T20 runs

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed m ..

Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

4 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts public talk on 'Stabilizing Pakistan's ..

ISSI hosts public talk on 'Stabilizing Pakistan's Economy'

5 minutes ago
 EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Co ..

EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Communities Through Cash Assista ..

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Information condoles demise of senior jo ..

Secretary Information condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

5 minutes ago
KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statem ..

KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statement of accounts

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to Chi ..

Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China

8 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

8 minutes ago
 UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in G ..

UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson

8 minutes ago
 Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (G ..

Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) on Feb 22

8 minutes ago
 DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ ..

DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World