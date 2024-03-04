Gaza War Could Ignite Broader Mideast Crisis: UN Rights Chief Warns
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said on Monday it was imperative to avoid any exacerbation of the war in Gaza, warning that any conflagration could have broad repercussions across the Middle East and beyond the region
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said on Monday it was imperative to avoid any exacerbation of the war in Gaza, warning that any conflagration could have broad repercussions across the middle East and beyond the region.
Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he said the war in Gaza, which had been raging since October 7, had already spilled over in neighbouring countries.
"I am deeply concerned that in this powder keg, any spark could lead to a much broader conflagration," Turk warned.
"This would have implications for every country in the Middle East, and many beyond it."
In a scheduled update on global crises to the Council’s 47 member states, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights insisted that the international community should do “everything possible” to avoid a further spillover of conflict in Gaza.
His comments came amid calls for an “immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks” to facilitate the release of Israeli hostages from United States’ Vice President Kamala Harris, while international negotiations for a ceasefire continued in Egypt on Sunday, reportedly involving the US, Qatari and Palestinian envoys but not so far, Israeli representatives.
The risks to regional stability were already apparent in southern Lebanon, Turk said, emphasizing that militia fighters sympathetic to the Palestinian cause were now engaged in an “extremely worrying” uptick of hostilities and exchanges of fire with Israel, along the UN-monitored Blue Line that separates both countries.
Almost 200 people had been killed in Lebanon since war erupted in Gaza¸ the High Commissioner continued, with children, paramedics and journalists among the victims.
Some 90,000 people in Lebanon had been displaced by the violence, Turk said, amid “extensive damage to health facilities, schools, and vital infrastructure”. Israeli communities had also seen 80,000 people uprooted from border areas because of the violent escalation, the UN rights chief noted.
In a related development, the enclave’s health authorities announced that at least 15 children have now died from malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City.
"Many more youngsters will likely die in the coming days, unless aid is ramped up without delay," the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Sunday.
“The child deaths we feared are here and are likely to rapidly increase unless the war ends and obstacles to humanitarian relief are immediately resolved,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Gaza’s health authorities have reported that more than 30,400 people have been killed in the Strip - mostly women and children - amid intense Israeli bombardment and a ground operation in Gaza.
UN Women estimated before the weekend that around 9,000 women have been reportedly killed by Israeli forces since the war erupted nearly five months ago. However, the figure is likely to be higher as many more are reported dead under the rubble.
Recent Stories
FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif
Murder convict sentenced to death
WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship
Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 2024-28 starts
DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments
Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary elections
Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI
Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan
Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah clashes: US envoy
Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..
ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings
PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”
More Stories From World
-
Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary elections11 seconds ago
-
Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah clashes: US envoy16 seconds ago
-
UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
Child and two adults die in Spain high-rise fire2 hours ago
-
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote2 hours ago
-
China's top political advisory body starts annual session3 hours ago
-
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death3 hours ago
-
Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stability3 hours ago
-
Cambodia, Britain to boost cultural ties1 hour ago
-
Turkish president Erdogan holds talks with Greek premier4 hours ago
-
Yellow River diversion project supplies water to Shanxi Province4 hours ago
-
Singapore to lift retirement age to 644 hours ago