Gaza Workshop Repairs Water Tanks Hit By Bullets, Bombs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Deir elBalah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) As the summer heat beats down on war-torn Gaza, Muhammad Bashir's skills are in high demand: he repairs rooftop water tanks that have been perforated by shrapnel and bullets.
Some of the leaky tanks in his workshop look like sieves.
"Before the war... we used to fix only one or two water tanks every month, but now we get dozens due to the occupation (Israeli forces) bombing of homes," he told AFP.
Tawfiq Ramadan, another repairman, said "there are no tanks available on the market, new or used ones. Since no one can do without water, people are bringing us the tanks to repair them."
Gaza's rooftops have long been studded with large plastic tanks that supply homes below with gravity-fed water and provide a valuable buffer for times when the mains are down.
Water trucks usually fill them up or residents pump up water from the public water system or domestic wells, said Omar Shatat, a water engineer in the Palestinian coastal territory.
Since Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked the bloodiest ever Gaza war, relentless Israeli bombardment has devastated vast areas of the coastal territory.
"Most of the tanks we get are damaged by drone fire," said Bashir, who was working on a tank with hundreds of holes in it at his workshop in the central city of Deir al-Balah.
To fix the damage, Bashir uses a homemade gas blowtorch to melt repurposed resin, rubber or plastic and then applies the hot paste with a trowel to plug the leaks.
In an impressive display of craftmanship, the repairmen fixed a 300-litre tank that had been severed by an almost two metre (six foot) crack, the dried dark putty standing out like a long scar.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan
EU-Ukraine security agreement to advance 'peace': Zelensky
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50
PM directs strategy formulation for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan
Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low
Rupee gains 3 paisa against Dollar
PKLI desires research collaboration with UVAS
More Stories From World
-
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report6 minutes ago
-
EU-Ukraine security agreement to advance 'peace': Zelensky6 minutes ago
-
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report53 minutes ago
-
Asia Snooker Championship 2024 starts in Riyadh Thursday1 hour ago
-
Ex-security boss turned president: Mauritania's Ghazouani1 hour ago
-
World Boxing Champion "Anthony Joshua" is an ambassador for Riyadh Season1 hour ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Djibouti on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Kenya police fire tear gas at protesters after Ruto urges talks1 hour ago
-
GCC Secretary General meets with President of Brazil's Federal Senate2 hours ago
-
Former Chinese defence minister expelled from Communist Party: state media2 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Djibouti on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Prophet's Mosque in Madinah provides guidance in 15 languages with 70 translators2 hours ago