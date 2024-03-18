Open Menu

Gaza World's Biggest 'open-air Graveyard': EU's Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that Israel's military campaign in Gaza had turned the territory into the world's biggest "open-air graveyard"

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that Israel's military campaign in Gaza had turned the territory into the world's biggest "open-air graveyard".

"Gaza was before the war the greatest open-air prison. Today it's the greatest open-air graveyard," Borrell said at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

"It's a graveyard for tens of thousands of people and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law."

Borrell also reiterated his accusation that Israel was using famine as a "weapon of war" by not allowing aid trucks into Gaza.

"Israel is provoking famine," he told a humanitarian conference.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz hit back at Borrell and told him to "to stop attacking Israel and recognise our right to self-defence against Hamas' crimes."

"Israel allows extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help," Katz wrote on X.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on October 7 that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

The Islamist militants also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead.

Israel, vowing to destroy Hamas and free the captives, has carried out a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive that Gaza's health ministry says has killed at least 31,726 people, most of them women and children.

The 27-nation EU has struggled to come up with a united response to the war in Gaza as some members firmly back Israel and others are more pro-Palestinian.

EU ministers were set to discuss a proposal by Ireland and Spain to suspend a cooperation agreement with Israel, but that move was unlikely to get the support of all 27 countries.

The bloc was however expected to agree on sanctions both against Hamas for sexual violence on October 7 and against violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank for attacking Palestinians.

Britain and the United States have already imposed sanctions targeting a small number of "extremist" settlers.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants World Israel Gaza Bank Brussels Ireland Spain United States October Women All Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio- ..

KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in soc ..

2 minutes ago
 Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; ..

Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; Al-Shifa

2 minutes ago
 Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

1 hour ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST

3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST

2 minutes ago
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

5 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World