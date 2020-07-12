Gazan Authorities Deny Detaining Hamas Members Over Ties With Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The Interior Ministry in Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Sunday denied detaining several members of the movement over ties with Israel.

Earlier, Al-Arabiya reported, citing the ministry, that 16 Hamas members, most of whom belong to the movement's military wing, have been detained on suspicion of collusion with Israel.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs and National Security refutes a fabricated al-Arabiya piece of news attributed to the ministry that several people belonging to the Resistance [Hamas] have been detained for links with the occupation [Israel].

The ministry emphasizes that the tv channel is misleading [its audience] and is engaged in spreading rumors and false information," the press release said.

Palestinian media, meanwhile, reported on Saturday, citing sources, that a senior commander of Hamas' military wing, suspected of collaborating with the Jewish state, has fled Gaza on an Israel Defense Forces boat.