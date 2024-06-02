Open Menu

Gazans Back In War-ravaged Jabalia 'shocked' By Destruction

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Gazans back in war-ravaged Jabalia 'shocked' by destruction

Jabalia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Mohammed Al-Najjar, a 33-year-old Gazan, said Saturday he was "shocked" and feeling "lost" as he returned home, only to find much of Jabalia refugee camp in ruins after an Israeli offensive

"All the houses have been reduced to rubble," Najjar told AFP in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

"You are lost, you do not know where exactly your house is in the middle of this massive destruction."

Israeli forces carried out a massive bombardment campaign in Jabalia in recent weeks, part of a fierce ground offensive in northern Gaza.

"I was shocked by the extent of the destruction in the latest aggression on Jabalia camp," said Najjar.

In recent days, AFP correspondents have seen scores of Palestinians streaming into the area, trying to find their homes and salvage whatever belongings are left.

Men, women and children were walking through streets where their houses once stood, now full of grey concrete slabs.

Charred furniture, beds and mangled iron doors littered almost every street in the camp, an area once bustling with activity and home to more than 100,000 people, according to UN figures from before the war.

Many families carried their belongings on donkey carts, while others walked with beds and mattresses on their heads.

"We have no other place other than our homes," said Suad Abu Salah, 47, who has also returned after having fled the area earlier on in the war, now nearing its eighth month.

But "Jabalia has been wiped off the map," she said.

