Gazans face hunger crisis as Israeli blockade of aid nears two months: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Surviving on one meal a day and stretching out rapidly dwindling food rations have become a desperate reality in the war-shattered Gaza Strip, where humanitarian aid has been blocked by Israel for nearly two months, according to the UN.

Both the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees, UNRWA, and the World Food Programme (WFP) report that food stocks are now exhausted, even as supplies of lifesaving assistance pile up at border crossings waiting to be brought in.

Humanitarian officials continue to warn that hunger is spreading and deepening in the enclave, amid the blockage, access constraints, ongoing Israeli military operations and a rise in looting.

Meanwhile, UNRWA shared the testimony of a woman called Um Muhammad who is staying at a shelter in Gaza City and prepares food for 11 family members daily. Although she still has some flour, most families nearby have already run out.

"When I knead and bake, I feel very ashamed of myself, so I distribute some bread to the children who come asking for a piece of bread," she said.

"We eat one meal a day, dividing bread among each person daily. We eat canned goods, lentils, and rice. When this stock runs out,I don't know what we will do because what is available in the market is scarce."

Gaza has a population of more than two million people who mostly depend on aid, but no humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered since 2 March when Israel imposed a full blockade on the territory.

This is by far the longest ban on aid moving into the Strip since the start of the Israeli war in October 2023.

The situation has led to shortages – not just of food, but other items including medicine, shelter supplies and safe water. WFP recently noted a 1,400 per cent increase in food prices when compared to the ceasefire period, which lasted from 19 January to 18 March of this year.

On Friday, the UN agency delivered its last remaining stocks to hot meals kitchens, which have been a lifeline in recent weeks. The kitchens are expected to fully run out of food within days, and another 16 closed over the weekend.

Furthermore, all 25 WFP-supported bakeries are now shuttered.

There has been an increase in reports of looting incidents, the UN humanitarian affairs office OCHA said on Monday. Over the weekend, armed individuals reportedly ransacked a truck in Deir Al-Balah and a warehouse in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the latest famine review analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) got underway this week.

Humanitarian partners warn that the nutrition situation across Gaza is worsening. Since January, about 10,000 cases of acute malnutrition among children have been identified, including 1,600 cases of severe acute malnutrition.

Although treatment supplies remain available in the south, accessing them continues to be extremely challenging due to operational and security restrictions.

OCHA stressed that the depletion of critical stocks in Gaza goes far beyond food. For example, trauma-related medical supplies are running out at a time when the number of people injured in mass casualty incidents continues to increase.

Gaza also lacks surgical supplies, including gowns, drapes and gloves, the agency said. The World Health Organization (WHO) informed that their warehouse has run out of therapeutic milk, intravenous antibiotics and painkillers, as well as spare parts for ambulances and oxygen stations.

Partners working in health add that an increasing number of critical staff are being denied access to Gaza, with a rise in the denial of entry for emergency medical teams, particularly highly specialized professionals – including orthhopedic and plastic surgeons – and a recent restriction of movement across the enclave.¯

As the aid ban continues, humanitarians are doing everything possible to reach people with whatever supplies remain available.

They also have stocks of food and other lifesaving items ready and waiting to enter the Gaza Strip as soon as border crossings re-open.

This includes nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks of aid, while WFP has more than 116,000 metric tonnes of food assistance – enough to feed one million people for up to four months.