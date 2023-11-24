Open Menu

Gazans Fill Streets Heading Home As Truce Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Gazans fill streets heading home as truce begins

Khan Yunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) With children and pets in their arms and their belongings loaded onto donkey carts or car roofs, thousands of displaced Gazans headed home Friday as a four-day Israel-Hamas truce began.

The din of war was replaced by the horns of traffic jams and sirens of ambulances making their way through crowds emerging from hospitals where they had taken refuge.

For nearly seven weeks, Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip had been relentless.

But on Friday morning, no more shots were heard in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian territory.

Hayat al-Muammar was among those hurrying to take advantage of the truce deal, under which hostages seized from Israel will be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"I'm going home," said the 50-year-old, who had been sheltering in a school.

"We fled the death, destruction and everything," she told AFP.

"I still don't understand what happened to us -- why did they do this to us?" she asked.

The lives of Gazans have been turned upside down since Hamas, which rules the Palestinian territory, launched attack on Israel on October 7.

Israeli authorities say around 1,200 people were killed.

Weeks of sustained Israeli bombardment in response has killed nearly 15,000 people, around two thirds of them women and children, Gaza's Hamas government says.

Some 1.7 million of the territory's 2.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced, the United Nations says.

With more than half of homes damaged or destroyed according to the UN, Gazans were unsure if would still have a roof over their heads when they return.

