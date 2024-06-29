Gazans Living In 'unbearable' Conditions: UNRWA
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Gazans are forced to live in bombed-out buildings or camp next to giant piles of trash, a United Nations spokeswoman said Friday, denouncing the "unbearable" conditions in the besieged territory.
Louise Wateridge from UNRWA, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, described the "extremely dire" living conditions in the Gaza Strip.
"It's really unbearable," she told reporters in Geneva, via video-link from central Gaza.
Wateridge, who returned Wednesday after four weeks outside the territory, said that even in that time the situation had "significantly deteriorated".
"Today, it has to be the worst it's ever been. I don't doubt that tomorrow again will be the worst it's ever been," she said.
Nearly nine months into the war between Israel and Hamas, Wateridge said the Gaza Strip had been "destroyed".
She said she had been "shocked" on returning to Khan Yunis in central Gaza.
"The buildings are skeletons, if at all. Everything is rubble," she said.
"And yet people are living there again.
"There's no water there, there's no sanitation, there's no food. And now, people are living back in these buildings that are empty shells," with sheets covering the gaps left by blown-out walls.
With no bathrooms, "people are relieving themselves anywhere they can".
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
More Stories From World
-
Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft4 minutes ago
-
Verstappen resists Norris attack to win Austrian GP sprint race44 minutes ago
-
At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW54 minutes ago
-
Pezeshkian, Iran's sole reformist candidate54 minutes ago
-
Pogacar favourite as Tour de France sets off from Florence1 hour ago
-
Clashes, arrests mark start of German far-right AfD congress1 hour ago
-
Saeed Jalili, anti-West candidate in Iran presidency runoff2 hours ago
-
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seize key town in east DRC: official2 hours ago
-
Far right scents power as tense France braces for snap vote2 hours ago
-
Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum held in Ningbo to forge vision on development of port and ..2 hours ago
-
Planting giant cactus to stave off desertification in Brazil3 hours ago
-
Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft3 hours ago