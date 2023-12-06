Open Menu

Gazans Living In 'utter, Deepening Horror': UN

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Gazans living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living in "utter, deepening horror", the UN human rights chief said Wednesday, as he pleaded for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living in "utter, deepening horror", the UN human rights chief said Wednesday, as he pleaded for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Volker Turk said there was a high risk of atrocity crimes being committed in such "catastrophic" humanitarian circumstances."

"Civilians in Gaza continue to be relentlessly bombarded by Israel and collectively punished -- suffering death, siege, destruction and deprivation of the most essential human needs such as food, water, lifesaving medical supplies and other essentials on a massive scale," he told a press conference.

"Palestinians in Gaza are living in utter, deepening horror."

He said 1.9 million of the Palestinian enclave's 2.2 million people had been displaced and were being pushed into "ever-diminishing and extremely overcrowded places in southern Gaza, in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions".

"The catastrophic situation we see unfolding in the Gaza Strip was entirely foreseeable and preventable.

"In these circumstances, there is a heightened risk of atrocity crimes," the United Nations high commissioner for human rights said.

"As an immediate step, I call for an urgent cessation of hostilities and the release of all hostages," he said, adding: "you need to come back to your senses".

- Push for peace -

Turk said the human rights crisis in the occupied West Bank was also "extremely alarming", calling for Israeli authorities to take immediate steps to end "widespread impunity" for violations.

"The only way to end the accumulative sufferings is ending the occupation and achieving the two-state solution," he said.

Turk said he had met Palestinians and Israelis who want a peaceful future for both sides, whose voices were currently not being heard.

"I hope that they will be much stronger in the future," he said.

"One thing is very clear: it cannot go back to what it was."

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Water Gaza Bank All Million

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 Demand of chicken corn soup increases following dr ..

Demand of chicken corn soup increases following drop of temperature

2 hours ago
 Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for U ..

Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for Ukraine

2 hours ago
 PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' e ..

PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' event

2 hours ago
 Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel ..

Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel debate sizzles

2 hours ago
 Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec ..

Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec 7

2 hours ago
Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

2 hours ago
 Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukra ..

Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in me ..

Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in meeting

2 hours ago
 PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

2 hours ago
 DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

2 hours ago
 SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends ..

SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends in Beijing

2 hours ago

More Stories From World