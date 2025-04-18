Open Menu

Gaza's Civil Defence Agency Says 10 Killed In Israeli Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Gaza's civil defence agency says 10 killed in Israeli strike

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said Friday that 10 people had been killed in an overnight Israeli strike near the southern city of Khan Yunis.

"Our crews recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of injuries from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Yunis," spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said on Telegram.

The Israeli military, which did not immediately comment, has intensified its aerial bombardments and expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip since it resumed its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory on March 18.

On Thursday, the civil defence agency reported the deaths of at least 40 residents in Israeli strikes, most of them in camps for displaced civilians.

