Gaza's Civil Defence Agency Says 10 Killed In Israeli Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said Friday that 10 people had been killed in an overnight Israeli strike near the southern city of Khan Yunis.
"Our crews recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of injuries from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Yunis," spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said on Telegram.
The Israeli military, which did not immediately comment, has intensified its aerial bombardments and expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip since it resumed its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory on March 18.
On Thursday, the civil defence agency reported the deaths of at least 40 residents in Israeli strikes, most of them in camps for displaced civilians.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From World
-
Gaza's civil defence agency says 10 killed in Israeli strike6 minutes ago
-
Solanke penalty sends Spurs to Europa League semis1 hour ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results7 hours ago
-
Italy cable-car crash leaves four dead8 hours ago
-
Trump softens on Zelensky, says mineral deal coming 'soon'8 hours ago
-
Six hurt after shooting at Florida university: hospital8 hours ago
-
Trump talks up EU tariff deal as Italy's Meloni visits8 hours ago
-
US judge rules against Google in online ad tech antitrust case9 hours ago
-
Andreeva knocked out by Alexandrova in Stuttgart last 169 hours ago
-
Andreeva knocked out by Alexandrova in Stuttgart last 1610 hours ago
-
At least three dead in Italy cable car crash10 hours ago
-
Ukrainian tennis player seeks legal justice over 'moral abuse'10 hours ago