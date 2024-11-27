Gaza's Civil Defence Says 22 Killed In Israeli Strikes
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Tuesday 22 people were killed in Israeli air strikes and shelling of the Palestinian territory, including 11 killed by a strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced civilians.
"At least 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 40 injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted Al-Hurriya school, which houses thousands of displaced peo.
Earlier on Tuesday, the agency said 11 people were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes and shelling.
In the northern city of Jabalia, seven people were killed and several wounded in an air strike on a residential building, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Another person was killed in a strike on a house in nearby Beit Lahia, which along with Jabalia has been the focus of a major Israeli military operation since October 6.
Two people were killed in shelling of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Bassal said.
In the southern city of Rafah, an air strike killed one person and wounded several, he added.
