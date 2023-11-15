Open Menu

Gaza's Embattled Main Hospital Buries Patients In 'mass Grave'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Gaza's embattled main hospital buries patients in 'mass grave'

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Gaza's main hospital has been forced to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat.

As Israeli forces were at the gates of the Al-Shifa hospital, the pressure was high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of hostages.

The families of those taken by Hamas demanded the government sign a deal "tonight" for the captives to be freed, as negotiations appeared to progress behind the scenes.

At Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, doctors said patients and people taking shelter were stranded in horrific conditions in the facility, which Israel says sits atop an underground Hamas command base -- a charge denied by the militant group.

"There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues," said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya, adding that 179 bodies had been interred so far.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Electricity Israel Gaza Progress Government

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

9 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

30 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

15 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

15 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

15 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

15 hours ago

More Stories From World