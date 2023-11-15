(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Gaza's main hospital has been forced to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat.

As Israeli forces were at the gates of the Al-Shifa hospital, the pressure was high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of hostages.

The families of those taken by Hamas demanded the government sign a deal "tonight" for the captives to be freed, as negotiations appeared to progress behind the scenes.

At Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, doctors said patients and people taking shelter were stranded in horrific conditions in the facility, which Israel says sits atop an underground Hamas command base -- a charge denied by the militant group.

"There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues," said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya, adding that 179 bodies had been interred so far.