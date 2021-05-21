The war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas has killed hundreds, displaced thousands from their homes and ravaged key infrastructure

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas has killed hundreds, displaced thousands from their homes and ravaged key infrastructure.

Here is a recap in numbers.

Gaza 243 Palestinians including 66 children killed in Israeli air strikes in the besieged coastal enclave since May 10, the health ministry says.

Two doctors were among those killed, including the head of internal medicine at the Shifa hospital, the main one in the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,900 people including 560 children wounded in that same period, according to the same source.

91,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, the UN humanitarian agency says.

1,447 homes -- houses or flats -- hit, according to the Hamas group running the enclave.

205 residential blocks completely destroyed, Hamas says.

75 governmental and public facilities damaged, it says.

14 kilometres of water pipes, 50 water wells, and 17 kilometres of sewage pipes have been affected, Hamas says.

31 electrical substations and 79 kilometres of cables affected, nine main lines cut off, it estimates.

454 cars or means of transport destroyed or badly damaged, according to the same source.

Three mosques completely destroyed, 40 mosques and one church damaged, according to Hamas.

Israel 12 killed in Israel, including one Israeli child, one Arab Israeli teenager and her father, one Indian, and two Thai nationals, Israeli medics say.

357 people have been wounded by rockets.

Of 4,070 rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups towards Israel, around 90 percent were intercepted by Israel's air defence system, the military says.

2,061 claims received for homes hit by rockets and 1,367 more for cars in southern and central Israel, according to the Israel Tax Authority, which deals with compensations.

West Bank25 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the outbreak of hostilities in the occupied territory, Palestinian health authorities say.

The Israeli army says at least five of them had attempted to ram or stab Israeli forces at checkpoints.