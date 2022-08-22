UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Allows Moldovagaz To Make Advance Payment For August Supplies Until September 1

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Gazprom Allows Moldovagaz to Make Advance Payment for August Supplies Until September 1

Gazprom has allowed Moldovagaz to make the advance payment for deliveries in August until September 1 as an exception, the Russian company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Gazprom has allowed Moldovagaz to make the advance payment for deliveries in August until September 1 as an exception, the Russian company said on Monday.

"JSC Moldovagaz did not fulfill its contractual obligations to PJSC Gazprom to pay an advance payment for gas supplies in August 2022.

In this regard, Moldovagaz turned to Gazprom with a request to postpone the advance payment until September 1, 2022. Gazprom decided to agree with this request as an exception," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.

