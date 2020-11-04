Gazprom Appeals Decision by Polish Anti-Trust Watchdog on $7.6Bln Fine Over Nord Stream 2

Russian gas giant Gazprom has appealed the 5.6 billion euro ($7.6 billion) fine, which was imposed by the Polish anti-trust watchdog UOKiK over the Nord Stream 2 planned pipeline, the company said Wednesday

Gazprom has submitted an appeal to the Polish competition court, arguing against the fine.