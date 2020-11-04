UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Appeals Decision By Polish Anti-Trust Watchdog On $7.6Bln Fine Over Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

Gazprom Appeals Decision by Polish Anti-Trust Watchdog on $7.6Bln Fine Over Nord Stream 2

Russian gas giant Gazprom has appealed the 5.6 billion euro ($7.6 billion) fine, which was imposed by the Polish anti-trust watchdog UOKiK over the Nord Stream 2 planned pipeline, the company said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom has appealed the 5.6 billion euro ($7.6 billion) fine, which was imposed by the Polish anti-trust watchdog UOKiK over the Nord Stream 2 planned pipeline, the company said Wednesday.

Gazprom has submitted an appeal to the Polish competition court, arguing against the fine.

Related Topics

Russia Company Fine Nord Euro Gas Billion Court

Recent Stories

FANR concludes virtual preparatory strategic retre ..

14 minutes ago

Three women assistant professors promoted

9 seconds ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for start ..

11 seconds ago

Putin Says Spirits of Patriotism, Solidarity Unite ..

13 seconds ago

US-French Relations to Further Remain Top Priority ..

16 seconds ago

24 held on violation of Covid-19 SOPs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.