Gazprom Appeals Decision by Polish Anti-Trust Watchdog on $7.6Bln Fine Over Nord Stream 2
Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom has appealed the 5.6 billion euro ($7.6 billion) fine, which was imposed by the Polish anti-trust watchdog UOKiK over the Nord Stream 2 planned pipeline, the company said Wednesday.
Gazprom has submitted an appeal to the Polish competition court, arguing against the fine.