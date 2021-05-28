UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Asks Polish Court To Suspend Proceedings Over $60Mln Fine - Financial Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

Gazprom Asks Polish Court to Suspend Proceedings Over $60Mln Fine - Financial Report

Russia's Gazprom in May asked a Polish court to suspend the legal proceedings against the company for allegedly not providing documents to the Polish competition watchdog investigating the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, according to the gas giant's review of consolidated interim condensed financial information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia's Gazprom in May asked a Polish court to suspend the legal proceedings against the company for allegedly not providing documents to the Polish competition watchdog investigating the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, according to the gas giant's review of consolidated interim condensed financial information.

In May 2018, Poland's antitrust authority UOKiK informed Gazprom about initiating proceedings against the company and its partners over Nord Stream 2's financing, which allegedly violates Poland's antitrust law. In July 2020, Poland announced a fine of 50 million Euros ($60.6 million) against Gazprom for not providing requested documentation to the watchdog.

"On 19 May 2021 PJSC Gazprom filed a motion to the competent court in Poland to suspend the legal proceedings in the case concerning the imposition of the said fine on PJSC Gazprom until the court made a decision in the case concerning the appeal against the decision of Poland's antimonopoly authority on alleged concentration exercised by PJSC Gazprom and foreign investors when implementing the Nord Stream 2 project," Gazprom said in the review.

In October, UOKiK said that it had fined Gazprom about $7.6 billion in the Nord Stream 2 case and fined the European partners of the project a total of $61 million. UOKiK also added that the project partners are required to terminate the financing agreements for the construction of the gas pipeline within 30 days. Gazprom, in turn, said that it fundamentally disagrees with the position of the Polish watchdog and would certainly appeal it.

