Gazprom Begins Research On Power Of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

Gazprom Begins Research on Power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline - CEO

Russian gas giant Gazprom has begun research on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which could become the basis for a new export channel to China with capacity of up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas, Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom has begun research on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which could become the basis for a new export channel to China with capacity of up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas, Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller said Monday.

"At the request of Russian President [Vladimir Putin], Gazprom has begun research and development on Power of Siberia 2 pipeline," Miller told reporters.

The aim of the project is to ensure that eastern Siberia has all the necessary gas infrastructure and make sure that it is connected to the west of Russia.

"The Power of Siberia 2 can become the basis for the new export channel to China via Mongolia with a capacity of up to 50 billion cubic meters. Yamal gas will be delivered to Europe and Asia," Miller said.

