UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Believes Current Gas Prices In Europe Not Stable, But No Signs Of Decline Soon

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:05 PM

Gazprom Believes Current Gas Prices in Europe Not Stable, But No Signs of Decline Soon

Gazprom does not consider forward gas prices in Europe of about $1,000 per thousand cubic meters stable, but there are no signs of a noticeable decline in the coming months, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Gazprom does not consider forward gas prices in Europe of about $1,000 per thousand cubic meters stable, but there are no signs of a noticeable decline in the coming months, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Monday.

"Even being the direct beneficiaries of the current market environment, we do not consider gas prices of about $1,000 per thousand cubic meters stable. We see that they have already begun to negatively affect demand. Nevertheless, taking into account the UGS factor and the coming heating season in Europe and Asia, the quotes of forward gas contracts do not imply a significant decrease in prices in the coming months," Ivannikov said during a conference call.

Related Topics

Europe Company Gas Market Asia

Recent Stories

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Operations in Afghan ..

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Operations in Afghanistan at Latvia Meeting - Stat ..

26 seconds ago
 Austrian Lawyer Alleges President, Chancellor Flou ..

Austrian Lawyer Alleges President, Chancellor Flouted Lockdown Rules - Reports

28 seconds ago
 Dutch say Omicron cases among S.Africa passengers ..

Dutch say Omicron cases among S.Africa passengers up to 14

30 seconds ago
 Joint Election Commissioner visits Sanghar, review ..

Joint Election Commissioner visits Sanghar, review ongoing voters verification p ..

33 seconds ago
 FTO desk to be set at RCCI to resolve business com ..

FTO desk to be set at RCCI to resolve business community issues: Dr Asif Jah

4 minutes ago
 Joint Election Commissioner reviews process of vot ..

Joint Election Commissioner reviews process of voters verification

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.