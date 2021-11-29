Gazprom Believes Current Gas Prices in Europe Not Stable, But No Signs of Decline Soon

Gazprom does not consider forward gas prices in Europe of about $1,000 per thousand cubic meters stable, but there are no signs of a noticeable decline in the coming months, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Gazprom does not consider forward gas prices in Europe of about $1,000 per thousand cubic meters stable, but there are no signs of a noticeable decline in the coming months, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Monday.

"Even being the direct beneficiaries of the current market environment, we do not consider gas prices of about $1,000 per thousand cubic meters stable. We see that they have already begun to negatively affect demand. Nevertheless, taking into account the UGS factor and the coming heating season in Europe and Asia, the quotes of forward gas contracts do not imply a significant decrease in prices in the coming months," Ivannikov said during a conference call.